An Opportunity For Assured Earnings at Global City, Virar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 16:00 IST
~ Rustomjee Homeowners to Earn Rent Before Possession at Global City

~ Start Earning Rent till the receipt of Occupancy Certificate at Global City

~ MahaRERA Registration Number: RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING A AND WING B AND RETAIL BUILDING : P99000018043,

RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING C AND WING D : P99000017942, Avenue L1-L2 L4 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building - P99000018622

Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/

MUMBAI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a never before offer, Rustomjee has introduced an innovative scheme for those who book a home at their latest tower at Global City, Virar.

Now those who book a one or two BHK home in the upcoming tower will be able to start gaining returns on their investment even before possession while the project is at under-construction stage. Rustomjee will pay homeowners rent till the receipt of Occupancy Certificate for the apartment. The amount of rent is Rs 7,000/- per month for a 1BHK and Rs 10,000/- per month for a 2BHK. The rent back scheme is a win-win for homeowners who are investing in one of the most well-planned and self-sufficient townships in Virar. What's more the GST applicable on these homes is only 1%. For prospective homebuyers, it just doesn't get better than this.

According to Mr. Chandresh Mehta, Director, Rustomjee Group, "At Global City Virar, we ensure that our homeowners experience the 'maximum life'. Rustomjee is proud of the township we have created that is thoughtfully constructed keeping in mind the needs and requirements of the residents. The amenities and facilities are world class and provide for people from every walk of life - right from tiny toddlers to senior citizens. Our rent back offer is just another way of Rustomjee giving additional value add to our customers."

About Global City, Virar (W)

Global City is a 200+ acre self-sufficient township located in the flourishing city of Virar. Every aspect of the township, from living spaces, educational institutes, infrastructure, recreational areas and environmental initiatives is planned and developed to change the way you live, work and play.

Global City is located at just 1.5 km from the station. The 8 kilometers roads within the township are 70 - 100 feet wide. To ensure no scarcity of water; Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) has been planned within the layout, with a capacity to treat almost 10 million litres per day. The treated water will be used for flushing, gardening and common use.

Amenities include Club One with health club - Gym with hi-tech equipments, yoga, aerobics & dance hall, restaurants , party lawn, 1 double height bar, 3 banquet halls, swimming pools, kids pool, 2 tennis courts, 3 squash court, table tennis room, carom room, billiards room, children activities room, suits & deluxe rooms for stay in facility and basement parking.

A 12 acres amusement park known as the "Yazoo Park" at Global City boasts of more than 35 joy rides, kids and toddles zone, mini amphitheater, musical fountain and a food court.

Rustomjee Cambridge International School is also within the township and has a capacity to accommodate 4000 students. Also, Siddhivinayak temple within the township.

The project has been awarded as the "Most Well Planned Upcoming Project in MIG Category" at PMAY - Empowering India Awards 2019, "Best Urban Development Project" at the 4th GIREM Leadership Awards - 2011 , "Integrated Township of the Year" at the Realty Plus Excellence Awards - 2012 and "CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards, Affordable Segment -2013".

About Rustomjee

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKCAnnex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037061/Global_City_L_Avenue_Elevation.jpg

PWR PWR

