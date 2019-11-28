International Development News
Development News Edition

DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:43 IST
DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL) has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thursday.

Since April 2006, GMR Group owns 64 per cent, AAI 26 per cent and Fraport AG owns 10 per cent of DIAL, which operates and manages the Delhi airport.

DIAL has to pay the AAI an annual fee at the rate of 45.99 per cent of projected revenue for each year, and therefore, it has paid Rs 16,700.11 crore to AAI during the period of 2006-07 to 2018-19, Puri said in written reply to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mohammad Abbas can bring a lot of control: Azhar Ali

Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali praised bowler Mohammad Abbas saying that he can bring a lot of control to their side during the second Test match against Australia. Abbas was not named in the playing XI for the first Test against Australia whic...

CFG acquires majority stake in Indian Super League's Mumbai City FC

City Football Group CFG has agreed on a deal to acquire a majority stake in Mumbai City FC of the Indian Super League ISL, marking a major move into Indian football on Thursday. CFG will become the 65 per cent majority shareholder of the Cl...

Working closely with govt to ensure universal health coverage: NATHEALTH

Healthcare industry body NATHEALTH on Thursday said it is working closely with the government to achieve the vision of providing universal health coverage in the country. The body also suggested that corporate social responsibility CSR fund...

Prem Chopra, Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj among others felicitated at IFFI 2019 closing ceremony

Bollywood stalwart Prem Chopra along with veteran Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, film composer Ilaiyaraaja, Tamil actor Aravind Swamy and Manju Norah were honoured at the closing ceremony of the 50th International Film Festival of Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019