Mercedes announces host of after-sales serv benefits to mark

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday announced a host of after-sales service initiates including the launch of premier express prime and online service estimate and appointment booking service, among others, starting December as part of the 25 years celebrations. The company on Wednesday celebrated Silver jubilee of its presence in the domestic market.

In addition to these initiatives which will be rolled-out from next month, the company will also introduce a lot of other customer-centric benefits going forward, a release said. "These unique after-sales offerings are crafted to meet our customers requirements. We are confident that our customers will benefit greatly from these initiatives," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

The premier express prime service, as per the release, will ensure that a car is serviced and ready for a drive in just three hours and in the eventuality of the service centre failing to do so, the customer will not be charged for the job. It will be initially launched in Bengaluru and will be extended to other cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, the company said.

Also, as part of these initiatives, a car coming for denting and painting work due to small accidents would be repaired within 25 hours and the service will be available in select cities such as Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. Mercedes-Benz branded car care kits will be available at a 25 percent discount for the entire month of December, the release said adding Mercedes-Benz now offers customers an online service cost estimate.

In the last 25 years of its operations in India, the carmaker has sold around 1.1 lakh locally made cars here. It commands a leadership position in the luxury car segment in India.

The company had first started assembling cars in India in 1994 with its production site located in the Tata Motors (then Telco) premises before shifting to its own unit. Besides, Mercedes-Benz is also celebrating 10 years of a new manufacturing plant at Chakan in Pune, which was inaugurated in 2009. The company has invested Rs 2,200 crore till date at the facility which is spread over 100 acres.

Around 730 people work at the plant. Its product portfolio comprises a wide range of models Sedans of the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class and CLA Coup as well as Maybach S-Class and SUVs GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS..

