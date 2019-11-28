International Development News
Development News Edition

Prepared roadmap to ramp up port capacity to over 3300 MTPA by 2025: Mandaviya

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:17 IST
Prepared roadmap to ramp up port capacity to over 3300 MTPA by 2025: Mandaviya

The government has prepared a roadmap to increase the country's port capacity to over 3,300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2025, Parliament was informed on Thursday. The move is part of the National Perspective Plan (NPP) for the Sagarmala Programme, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

An analysis of nation-wide end-to-end logistics flows of all key commodities at ports was carried out based on which NPP for the Sagarmala Programme was prepared in April 2016, he said. As part of the NPP, a roadmap is developed for increasing Indian port capacity to 3,300 plus MTPA by 2025.

The minister further informed that master planning of 12 major ports has been carried out and 95 capacity expansion and port modernizations projects have been identified. "Major ports capacity has been re-rated for global benchmarks as per berthing policy 2016 and effective capacity has increased by 293 MTPA after re-rating. Global benchmarks have been adopted to improve the efficiency and productivity for major ports and 116 initiatives have been identified to unlock 100 MTPA of capacity at major ports," Mandaviya said.

An action plan for coastal shipping has also been prepared by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in September 2019, the minister said. The plan includes recommendations concerning infrastructure creation required to increase the use of coastal shipping in India, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...

Campaigning ends for first-phase polling in Jharkhand

Curtains came down Thursday on campaigning in Jharkhand for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra SC, Gumla ST, Bishunpur ST, Lohardaga ST, Manika SC, Latehar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019