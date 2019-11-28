Visitors at 25 more railway stations can savour 'Kulhad Chai' soon

Passengers at 25 more railway stations such as Ajmer, Jaipur and Jodhpur would be served tea and other food items in environment friendly materials like Kulhad as the North-Western Railway has directed zonal officers to take steps for ensuring the use of green catering products at these places. These 25 stations include Bikaner, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Hanumangarh, Shri Ganganagar, Hisar, Churu, Suratgarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Nagpur, Jaisalmer, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Luni, Jaipur, Jhunjhuna, Dausa, Gandhi Nagar, Durgapura, Sikar, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sirohi Road and Abu Road.

Earlier at the request of Union MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal directed railway board to issue the directions accordingly. Consequently, the Railway Board on September 9 directed all principal chief commercial managers of the zonal railways across the country and IRCTC CMD.

"In view of above, zonal railways and IRCTC are advised to take necessary action to ensure use of locally produced, environmentally savvy terracotta products like kulhad, glasses and plates for serving catering items to passengers through all static catering units at the identified railway stations with immediate effect". Varanasi and Rae Bareli stations are already using terracotta products for catering. Now, the railways has decided to use them at 400 stations across the country.

