International Development News
Development News Edition

NZ students to be offered a chance to work with NASA

Recipients of the New Zealand Space Scholarship are nominated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment to take part in NASA’s International Internship Programme.

NZ students to be offered a chance to work with NASA
“These scholarships give our students the opportunity to learn from the best in the space technology field and bring the skills and experience they gain back to New Zealand,” Phil Twyford said. Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand tertiary students with top grades and a passion for space will once again be offered the opportunity to work with the world's best and brightest at NASA, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Recipients of the New Zealand Space Scholarship are nominated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment to take part in NASA's International Internship Programme. If accepted, the cost of their participation is paid by the Government.

"These scholarships give our students the opportunity to learn from the best in the space technology field and bring the skills and experience they gain back to New Zealand," Phil Twyford said.

Seven students this year have already received the New Zealand Space Agency scholarship and traveled to NASA's Ames Research Centre in California to work with NASA's expert mentors on cutting-edge research.

"Through the New Zealand Space Scholarship, the Government is providing high-achieving students the opportunity to work in NASA's advanced research facilities. They will be involved in the development of world-leading technology such as robotics and sensors for planetary exploration.

"New Zealand's space sector is already contributing around $1.7 billion annually to our economy and the Government is working to make New Zealand a hub for new space activities powered by a highly-skilled workforce.

"The internship experience will equip our students with the skills and connections they need for space and other high-tech industries," Phil Twyford said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Balanced Vikings return to Seattle for MNF rematch

Pete Carroll is a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings offense. The Seattle coach will get a first-hand look at the unit Monday night, when the Seahawks 9-2 play host to the Vikings 8-3 in a key NFC matchup.Theyre really well-balanced, Carroll ...

PGA Tour of Australasia coming exclusively to Spark Sport

Theres a huge month of live sport ahead and the start of the silly season for the Premier League which includes 20 games inside 6 days. Jose Mourinhos return to Old Trafford as manager of Spurs against his former club Manchester United is t...

UPDATE 1-California snow-bound highway reopens but storm snarls Thanksgiving travel

A powerful winter storm pounded parts of the United States on Thursday, bringing heavy snowfall that forced the closure of a major Southern California highway during the busy Thanksgiving holiday.Interstate 5 through the Grapevine area, a m...

Families of Mexico massacre victims suffer backlash over cartel row

Members of a U.S.-Mexican religious community who lost relatives in a gangland massacre this month have come under fire from supporters of Mexicos government for pressing the United States to declare drugs cartels terrorist groups.Three mot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019