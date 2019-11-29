International Development News
Development News Edition

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:32 IST
China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate
Image Credit: Flickr

Hong Kong's benchmark index dropped 2% on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines.

** The Hang Seng index was down 2% at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.4% to 10,309.46. ** Sino-U.S. tensions flared after the U.S. government's decision to sign a bill backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

** China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm counter measures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail. ** "The main concern is still the trade deal," said Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.

** "We are in thin trading, so as we break out on the downside some people will chase (the sell-off)," he added. ** Market participants were also worried about signs of more economic damage as the island city geared up for weekend protests.

** Hong Kong braced for a fresh wave of protests over the weekend as police on Friday withdrew from a university campus, which was the site of some of the worst clashes between protesters and security forces in nearly six months of unrest. ** Hong Kong private home prices slipped for a fifth consecutive month in October as the Asian financial hub grapples with its biggest political crisis in decades, although the pace of decline slowed.

** "Looking at the social and market situation, the price index will continue to decline in November and December," said Thomas Lam, executive director of property consultancy Knight Frank. ** Luxury brands are likely to retreat from Hong Kong as the city is wracked by protests at a time when wealthy Chinese shoppers are staying on the mainland, consultancy Bain said on Thursday, highlighting a shift that is reshaping the global industry.

** On the mainland, stocks also eased, led by a slump in the healthcare sector after major players slashed prices in China. ** The CSI300 index fell 1% to 3,823.22 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,871.08 points.

** China on Thursday reiterated its pledge to further widen market access for foreign capital and lower non-tariff trade barriers, as it aims to boost flagging trade amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index dropped 0.99%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.25%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.0325 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% firmer than the previous close of 7.0348. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index climbed 15.87%, while China's H-share index is up 4.3%. Shanghai stocks declined 1.34% so far this month.

** As of 0423 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.49% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets in the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilet...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019