ICFAI Business School Invites Applications for IBSAT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:19 IST



ICFAI Business School has opened applications for IBSAT entrance examination for students. Students who have completed their graduation and are planning to pursue business education, can register with the college. To take admission in one of the prestigious courses of this institution, students have to first appear for IBSAT examination. Upon clearing this exam, based on merit, students can secure admission to ICFAI Business School.

What is IBSAT?

Students who have already completed their graduation and have interest in pursuing MBA/PGPM must know about this examination. Just like all the major entrance examination such as CAT (Common Admission Test), XAT (Xavier Aptitude Test) and GMAT (Graduate Management Aptitude Test), IBSAT (ICFAI Business School Aptitude Test) is a major competitive entrance test that is conducted by ICFAI business school for all its 9 campuses.

About IBSAT examination

IBSAT is a 2 hours examination in which students are expected to cover 4 different sections, namely - Reading Comprehension, Data Sufficiency, Verbal Ability and Quantitative Ability. Through these sections, abilities and skills of the students are analyzed within a short period of time. Students should prepare themselves beforehand so that they can do their best and take admission in ICFAI Business School. One of the best parts of the IBSAT exam is that there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Therefore, students can answer maximum questions without worrying about their marks getting deducted.

A combination of the right course and the right college contributes to the academic and professional success of an individual. With management education becoming a popular program pursued by the students, it is significant that along with the field of specialization students must also choose the right institution that can help them become experts in their individual fields. To cater to such requirements which also includes top-notch education, practical knowledge, training and sufficient exposure to the real business world, ICFAI Business School (IBS) is offering business courses which help students garner maximum information, and use it successfully in their upcoming career path. Recognized as one of the best business colleges in the country, ICFAI Business School (IBS) specializes in delivering a perfect balance of the theory of the functionality of different section of a business organization as well as opportunity of working on real business cases.

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is spread across 9 major cities in India namely - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune making it easy for students from different parts of the country to be associated with the institution. Each campus in these cities is spread over a wide area and includes state-of-the art facilities ranging from various academic offices such as lecture theatre, conference halls, library, computer lab, seminar halls, auditorium, meeting rooms, faculty rooms, career management center and student support office. In addition to this, there are several other academic and professional bodies that are present in the campus for the students to ensure that they receive a holistic training of business education.

MBA/PGPM Program

The MBA/PGPM program of ICFAI Business School has been designed to expose students with different functional areas of running a business and also teach them management skills. Through the course, students will get to learn about the various challenges that are faced while running an organization and all the tips and tricks to overcome them. The course emphasizes on teaching various principles and implementation of tools and concepts that will largely help them run a venture successfully in the long-run.

Why ICFAI Business School (IBS)?

While there is a plethora of business schools that offer various business courses, ICFAI Business School (IBS) definitely stands out because of its unique teaching approach, leading to churning out some of the best professionals in the field.

Alumni: With 50,000+ Alumni till 2019, ICFAI Business School (IBS) has over the last 23 batches contributed to the business field by producing some of the best minds for the industry. With a large number of alumni, students will be able to get guidance from their seniors and get in touch with the community to understand the business scenario better. Industry Networking: With a large number of Alumni working in different firms, comes the advantage of industry networking. Students get a chance to reach out to individuals who can refer them in different organizations or guide them with choosing the right firm based on their skills.

Leadership Development: In the field of business, having leadership quality is of great importance, from managing teams to talking with client and carrying out different tasks and projects. Therefore, at ICFAI Business School (IBS), MBA/PGPM course also includes Leadership development for every student. This will help them once they step into a professional environment. Development Methodology: The faculty teaches various development approaches and methodologies to help students become the best business professionals. Students are given Soft-skills and English-speaking training to help them boost their confidence while interacting with clients or giving interviews.

Extracurricular Activities: In addition to studies, the college recognizes the importance of extra-curricular activities in a student's mental growth. Accordingly, each of the ICFAI Business School (IBS) campuses is equipped with some of the best infrastructure and amenities for sports and cultural activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

