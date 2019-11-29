KOEL Awarded CII EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2019

International Development News
  Pune
  29-11-2019
Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL) was declared 'AWARD' Winner of the CII EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2019, becoming the first Diesel Engines/Gensets Company to win this prestigious award. The award acknowledges excellence in Total Quality Management in the following areas: Leadership, strategy, people, partnerships, customer-driven processes, performance in creating value for all its stakeholders (customers, shareholders, employees, partners and the society at large).

The Confederation of Indian Industry and the Export-Import Bank of India, jointly, instituted the CII EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence in the year 1994. It is today recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in India for Business Excellence. The rigorous process of assessment, lasting six months, follows the Business Excellence Model-based on European Foundation of Quality Management (EFQM).

Upon conferring this award during the 27th National Quality Summit at Bangalore on 23rd November 2019, the citation from the CII mentions the following:

KOEL has put in place Internal controls and Governance to ensure optimum growth in Business Volume, Sales Value and reduction in working capital along with the adoption of Lean Machine concepts for optimum use of plant and machinery. In line with the group philosophy of being responsible corporate citizen, KOEL drives multiple CSR interventions that have resulted in high societal engagement and satisfaction.

Strong Leadership, engaged employees, proven processes, Green Products, Cost Leadership and growth in chosen export markets make KOEL, "The Indian Company" to compete with for the Global Players in India.

Acknowledging the award during National Quality Summit, Mr. R. R. Deshpande MD & CEO of KOEL said, "KOEL is honored to have been conferred this award. I am very thankful to CII and the EXIM Bank for having partnered with us in our journey to excellence. This award is a great honor for KOEL and recognizes our passion for excellence. At KOEL it is our mission to continuously strive to set higher standards. In today's highly competitive business environment, achieving superior results is hard, but sustaining it, is even harder. KOEL will relentlessly strive to raise the bar in our journey of excellence."

Leading Diesel Engines/Gensets industry, KOEL is placed with previous eminent winners from the manufacturing sectors in India such as Hewlett Packard, Maruti Udyog, Tata Steel, Godrej & Boyce and Bharat Electronics Limited. Reputed global corporations in Europe who has received awards based on this model include Ericsson, IBM, Texas Instrument, British Telecom and TNT.

