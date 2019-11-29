International Development News
Development News Edition

Gold futures rise Rs 111 to Rs 37,834 per 10 gm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 14:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 14:34 IST
Gold futures rise Rs 111 to Rs 37,834 per 10 gm

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 111 to Rs 37,834 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators widened their bets on spot demand, tracking a firm trend overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 111, or 0.29 per cent, at Rs 37,834 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,941 lots.

Gold for delivery in February next year also edged up by Rs 106, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 37,869 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,782 lots. Analysts said the rise in gold prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on positive overseas trend.

Globally, gold price was quoting 0.21 per cent up at USD 1,463.80 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Malta government rejects immunity bid by businessman over murder probe

The Malta government turned down a request from one of the islands richest men on Friday for a pardon in return for his cooperation in the investigation into a journalists murder, after freeing a top official he was said to implicate. After...

UK India Business Council Launches Defence Vertical

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The UK India Business Council have announced the establishment of an Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to promote UK-India collaboration, at a reception hosted by the British High Commissioner. This init...

Man arrested with 4 kg opium in West Bengal

One person has been arrestedwith four kilograms of opium in West Bengals Malda district,police said on FridayActing on a tip-off, a police team nabbed 38-year-oldMeser Sheikh on the intervening night of Thursday and Fridayand recovered four...

CCI approves Amazon's 49 pc stake acquisition in Biyani's Future Coupons

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Amazon subsidiary NV Investment Holdings proposal to acquire about 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons. The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by the acquirer of approximate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019