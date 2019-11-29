HostGator India Announces Black Friday Discounts on Domains, Web Hosting and More

MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HostGator, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products, announces discounts on web hosting, servers and domains as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. The sale is now live with details of the discounts below:

Web Hosting products - Flat 61% off

GSuite - ₹199/Mo/Account Codeguard, SiteLock and SSL - Flat 20% off

Popular domains .BIZ, .CO, .COM and .IN at Flat 15% off

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "HostGator is a leading provider of secure and powerful website hosting services. Thousands of customers trust us to handle their hosting needs. Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are a great opportunity for web professionals and enthusiasts to purchase best-in-class web hosting & add-on products at lucrative prices."

Along with this, they're pleased to announce the launch of Cloud SSD Plan with a vision to open up lively avenues for web professionals.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live and will run till 3rd December, 2019.

For more information on the sale, visit https://hostgator.in/

About HostGator India:

HostGator India is a part of the Endurance International Group, establishing its base in India in 2011. HostGator India provides best-in-class web solutions and localized support to its clients, offering various hosting products such as shared, reseller, and VPS hosting. HostGator India also offers dedicated server hosting, domain name registration and private SSL.

About Endurance International Group:

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037349/HostGator_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)