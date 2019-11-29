BigRock Announces Black Friday Discounts on Domains, Web Hosting and Add-ons

International Development News
  Updated: 29-11-2019 14:41 IST
MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BigRock, a part of Endurance International Group's family of brands and a provider of domains, web hosting and other web presence products, announces discounts on domains, web hosting and servers as part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. BigRock is excited to bring these offers to its customers. The sale is now live with details of the discounts below:

• Web Hosting products - Flat 60% off

BigRock Instant - ₹299

• G Suite: ₹179/Mo/Account

• Codeguard, SiteLock and SSL - Flat 20% off

• Popular domains .BIZ, .CO, .COM and .IN at discounted rates

Speaking about the sale, Manish Dalal, Sr. Vice President and General Manager, Endurance International Group (APAC) said, "As one of the largest domain name and website providers in India, BigRock is all about helping people realise their dreams and getting their businesses online easily."

"Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales are great events to get our products at low prices. For new businesses or bloggers looking to venture into the online world, we encourage them to take advantage of these low prices and make the most of the sale. Through this sale, we aim to strengthen BigRock's brand appeal as a trusted and affordable web service for independent entrepreneurs and small businesses across India," he added.

In addition to this, as part of BigRock's vision to cater to all their customers with the best products they are pleased to announce the launch of Microsoft Office 365, one of the most widely used cloud-based subscription suites in the world as they believe this opens up greater and seamless collaboration options from any part of the world.

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is live and will run till 3rd December, 2019.

For more information on the sale, visit https://www.bigrock.in/.

About BigRock:

BigRock is one of the leading providers of a wide spectrum of domain services. We have vast experience to our aid, which we leverage to provide world-class services to help enterprises scale new heights. Our core competencies include domain name registration, website hosting, email hosting, VPS hosting and more. We also offer various value-added services, such as WHOIS, DNS management, and premium domain sales, apart from promising comprehensive assistance to our customers.

About Endurance International Group:

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037350/BigRock_Logo.jpg

