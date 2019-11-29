International Development News
Development News Edition

IMO appreciation testimony of India’s commitment to ship recycling standards

Recently, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved India's accession to the Hong Kong Convention on Hong Kong International Convention for Ship Recycling, which will help in providing a boost to the ship- recycling industry in India.

IMO appreciation testimony of India’s commitment to ship recycling standards
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships in 2009. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

International Maritime Organization (IMO), during its on-going 31st session in London, UK has highly appreciated India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention, 2009. Compliments of the Secretary-General IMO were officially conveyed to the High Commission of India in London.

Hong Kong Convention 2009 is not yet in force, but, with India's accession, the first of the three conditions for the Convention's entry into force has now been fulfilled.

Acknowledging this, the Minister of State for Shipping(I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said, "An appreciation from the IMO is a testimony of India's commitment to the global standards of Ship recycling. We are committed to the global best practices and aspire to become a role model in the ship recycling industry."

Recently, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved India's accession to the Hong Kong Convention on Hong Kong International Convention for Ship Recycling, which will help in providing a boost to the ship- recycling industry in India.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships in 2009. This is aimed at ensuring that ships being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

RIICO official caught red-handed while taking bribe: ACB

A regional manager of the Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation RIICO was arrested on Friday while taking a bribe of Rs 13,000 in states Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said. Accused RIICO offic...

Elizabeth I revealed as the translator of Tacitus into English

Elizabeth I, one of Englands best-loved monarchs, has been revealed to be the translator behind an English version of an ancient text by Tacitus who described the high politics, treachery and debauchery of the Roman elite. A 16th Century tr...

Complete transparency in recruitment of people with disabilities: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry has clarified that recruitment process for Disabled persons Divyangjan is not only transparent and fair but also in accordance with statutory provisions and the law of the land. The statement came in the backdrop of Div...

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never took

Never described Nathuram Godse as patriot, never tookhis name but if someone is hurt I apologise Pragya Thakur inLS....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019