IMO appreciation testimony of India’s commitment to ship recycling standards

International Maritime Organization (IMO), during its on-going 31st session in London, UK has highly appreciated India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention, 2009. Compliments of the Secretary-General IMO were officially conveyed to the High Commission of India in London.

Hong Kong Convention 2009 is not yet in force, but, with India's accession, the first of the three conditions for the Convention's entry into force has now been fulfilled.

Acknowledging this, the Minister of State for Shipping(I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya has said, "An appreciation from the IMO is a testimony of India's commitment to the global standards of Ship recycling. We are committed to the global best practices and aspire to become a role model in the ship recycling industry."

Recently, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) approved India's accession to the Hong Kong Convention on Hong Kong International Convention for Ship Recycling, which will help in providing a boost to the ship- recycling industry in India.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships in 2009. This is aimed at ensuring that ships being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

