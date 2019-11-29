International Development News
Development News Edition

Actor-producer Chetan Kalia taking big strides in Punjabi showbiz sector

Actor-producer Chetan Kalia taking positive strides in Punjabi showbiz sector to establish himself as a global entertainer.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:06 IST
Actor-producer Chetan Kalia taking big strides in Punjabi showbiz sector
Musitube Director, Actor-producer Chetan Kalia. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actor-producer Chetan Kalia is taking positive strides in Punjabi showbiz sector to establish himself as a global entertainer. Musitube Director Chetan Kalia is a budding actor and producer in the Punjabi Music Industry and taking giant strides with his creative work both as an actor and producer.

Chetan realised his potential as a mass entertainer at a very young age and started performing. He showed no inhibitions when it came to taking the stage. During this first year at college in Chandigarh, he performed on item numbers Chikni Chameli and Ooh la la and enthralled the audiences with his moves. He became famous in the college and never looked back.

After graduating, Chetan went on to set up his own production house named Musitube - a music label which produces songs video albums in the Punjabi Industry. He also started a digital company titled CK Digitals which deals with promoting the songs and videos on the digital platforms. Chetan is very popular on Instagram with his verified handle having approximately 90,000 followers and counting.

Musitube Pvt. Ltd. has produced iconic Punjabi songs such as Akash Walia's Without You, Stubborn written by Balli Balraj and sung By Tajji, Channa Mereya sung by Babbu Sufi, Yaarian sang by Deep Virk feat Game Changerz, Nal Mere sung by Sukh Gill. While the big projects promoted by CK Digitals are: Ik Gera Guru Randhawa, Zindagi Di Paudi from Miland Gaba, Neat Daru from Raman Kapoor and Miland Gaba, Phulkari from Gippy Grewal, and Khanjar 2 from Masha Ali.

Chetan enjoys his work and believes in providing a platform to the talents in Punjabi Music Industry apart from collaborating with the big stars. He doesn't want to stop here and wishes to expand his Music Label so that it caters to the Punjabi music lovers around the globe and rules the showbiz business via the internet and YouTube. Musitube was incorporated on June 5, 2018. It has approximately 40,000 subscribers on YouTube now. Till date, ten songs have been produced under its label. Some of the popular songs are - Yarrian by Deep Virk with 3.7 million views and Nal Mere by Sukh gill with 2.4 million views.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EIB signs EUR 35m loan to support Cork Council's investment programme

The European Investment Bank yesterday signed a EUR 35 million loan agreement with Cork County Council to support the Councils Social Sustainability Investment Programme. This represents the first element of an overall EUR 50M loan facility...

Pakistani man aims to bring shade to Iraq's Arbaeen pilgrims

A retired Pakistani industrialist sent thousands of saplings to Iraq on Friday to bring shade to pilgrims, an idea formed when his relatives returned from a holy site with sunburn.Mohammedi Durbar, 85, wants to plant nearly 50,000 trees alo...

IEX likely to launch renewable energy contracts next year

Electricity trading platform Indian Energy Exchange IEX hopes to begin trading renewable energy contracts from early next year, a top company official said. The IEX is an electronic system based power trading exchange regulated by the Cent...

Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under disinformation law

Singapore, Nov 29 AFP Singapore authorities Friday ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing scurrilous accusations of election rigging, ramping up their use of a controversial law against misinformation. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019