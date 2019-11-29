Actor-producer Chetan Kalia taking big strides in Punjabi showbiz sector

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Actor-producer Chetan Kalia is taking positive strides in Punjabi showbiz sector to establish himself as a global entertainer. Musitube Director Chetan Kalia is a budding actor and producer in the Punjabi Music Industry and taking giant strides with his creative work both as an actor and producer.

Chetan realised his potential as a mass entertainer at a very young age and started performing. He showed no inhibitions when it came to taking the stage. During this first year at college in Chandigarh, he performed on item numbers Chikni Chameli and Ooh la la and enthralled the audiences with his moves. He became famous in the college and never looked back.

After graduating, Chetan went on to set up his own production house named Musitube - a music label which produces songs video albums in the Punjabi Industry. He also started a digital company titled CK Digitals which deals with promoting the songs and videos on the digital platforms. Chetan is very popular on Instagram with his verified handle having approximately 90,000 followers and counting.

Musitube Pvt. Ltd. has produced iconic Punjabi songs such as Akash Walia's Without You, Stubborn written by Balli Balraj and sung By Tajji, Channa Mereya sung by Babbu Sufi, Yaarian sang by Deep Virk feat Game Changerz, Nal Mere sung by Sukh Gill. While the big projects promoted by CK Digitals are: Ik Gera Guru Randhawa, Zindagi Di Paudi from Miland Gaba, Neat Daru from Raman Kapoor and Miland Gaba, Phulkari from Gippy Grewal, and Khanjar 2 from Masha Ali.

Chetan enjoys his work and believes in providing a platform to the talents in Punjabi Music Industry apart from collaborating with the big stars. He doesn't want to stop here and wishes to expand his Music Label so that it caters to the Punjabi music lovers around the globe and rules the showbiz business via the internet and YouTube. Musitube was incorporated on June 5, 2018. It has approximately 40,000 subscribers on YouTube now. Till date, ten songs have been produced under its label. Some of the popular songs are - Yarrian by Deep Virk with 3.7 million views and Nal Mere by Sukh gill with 2.4 million views.

