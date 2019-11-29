International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 15:16 IST
Govt to bring tax refund scheme for exporters before Cabinet

The government would soon bring the tax refund scheme for exporters before the Union Cabinet and would notify it, Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, the minister said the government is also engaged in codifying various laws relating to labour into a far more crisper, well defined, easy to navigate and understand set of labour codes and the same would also come up before Parliament soon for approval.

Goyal said the government is also encouraging its entrepreneurs to expand their manufacturing operations in the current global trade situation where nations are engaged with each other in a trade war. The government has already announced the Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) scheme "The scheme RoDTEP was announced by the finance minister for refund of various taxes to exporters. These will be refunded through the RoDTEP scheme. We will be shortly be going to the Union Cabinet and notify this," he told the House.

"With growing tensions between countries, the government of India is seeing at opportunities for our manufacturers and is seized of this to allow our entrepreneurs to expand their operations and get more and more manufacturing attracted to India," he said. The minister said India cannot afford to be left behind in the race for technology and therefore government has been focusing very heavily on skill development to ensure modern manufacturing technology with 3D manufacturing, artificial intelligence, better data analytics. These are issues in which India will have to engage with the globalised world.

"We are very confident that as we engage with such modern technologies India will probably become a leader in the world in using these technologies, just like 20 years ago the IT industry took up this challenge and became a world leader," he said. To a question on people losing jobs, Goyal said there was no empirical evidence or detailed evidence of workers losing jobs in a big way.

About codifying labour laws, the minister said, "The government is engaged with a very constructive dialogue with all trade union leaders and is trying to codify various laws relating to labour into a far more crisper, well defined, easy to navigate, understand and operate set of labour codes which are coming before the House in the near future." He said the same was with the standing committee and would be taken up soon. The minister also admitted that in many instances India has lost competitive advantage which it had for a variety of reasons.

He assured the House that the government is addressing various concerns of the manufacturing sector. "We are in dialogue with the manufacturing industry through various chambers of industry. I can assure that the government is seized of the situation and would ensure that we address this issue." The Commerce minister said this is probably being one of the fastest rollback of taxes, particularly to encourage new manufacturing, after India has reduced its corporate tax drastically and a new manufacturing unit would have to pay only 15 per cent corporate tax. The new labour codes also provide opportunity for contractual labour engagement, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore tells Facebook to correct post under disinformation law

Singapore, Nov 29 AFP Singapore authorities Friday ordered Facebook to correct an article on a fringe news site containing scurrilous accusations of election rigging, ramping up their use of a controversial law against misinformation. The s...

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise visit to Afghanistan....

Sri Lanka name Chandimal in squad for key Pakistan Test series

Sri Lanka on Friday gave former skipper Dinesh Chandimal a new chance to fight his way back into the national team by naming him in the squad to play a landmark two-match Test series in Pakistan. The matches will be the first Tests played i...

Couple commits suicide in Palghar

A couple committed suicide by consuming poison at Wada taluka in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Friday. Vasai residents Nitin Sanju Guzad 22 and Yojana Ananta Pardhi 17 were found lying dead near a river in Keltan village of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019