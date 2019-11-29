Bhuwan Chandra to be new IOB CFO

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has announced the elevation of Bhuwan Chandra as its Chief Financial Officer with effect from December 1. Chandra succeeds Radha Venkatakrishnan who is superannuating on November 30, the city-based bank said in a press release.

He currently serves Indian Overseas Bank as General Manager and has been attached to the Balance Sheet Management department. Chandra joined Indian Overseas Bank as direct agriculture officer in 1984 and worked at various branches of the bank under different capacities.

He had also served the bank as its Chief Representative for GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries at Dubai between 2013-2016..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)