Pulse Nigeria's Instagram ranks as 6th most interactive news page

With a total of 35.9 million interactions and 1.8 million followers, Pulse, Africa’s foremost digital platform providing 24/7 live news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle and video content, is the only African news media channel to appear on this list.

Ranking first on the list is BuzzFeed with 107 million interactions, followed by AmadNews and BuzzFeed News as second and third respectively. Image Credit: ANI

According to an Infographic released on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, by Socialbakers (https://bit.ly/2QYJVN4), a Prague-based social media marketing company, Pulse Nigeria's Instagram page (@pulsenigeria247) (bit.ly/37NavyS) ranks as the sixth most interactive news page worldwide.

The ranking was based on data sampled from January to September 2019, across Instagram daily news brand pages worldwide.

Reaching over 120 million monthly unique users, across all its platforms in Sub-Saharan Africa, Pulse' interactive content formats like social videos, vox pops, listicles, interviews, explainers, infographics, and articles, attract Africa's young and mobile readership.

Speaking on the ranking, Yetunde Oyeleke, Director of Marketing Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) said "Pulse is a user-centric news brand. This is why we develop very interactive content formats while leveraging on all distribution channel features and make them easily accessible. A major focus for us is being prompt to join the conversation on trending topics using these interactive content formats and ensuring content is distributed timely across all the channels.''

The Editor-In-Chief of Pulse Nigeria, Ben Bassey said that "Pulse has proven that it can create highly engaging content while still abiding by the high journalistic standards it holds itself by. This is a win for the Pulse content team who have mastered the art of breaking down complex stories for its audience across all its platforms, covering a wide range of hugely relevant topics across different categories, so we can connect with a diverse audience - helping them understand these stories, voice their opinions and concerns while also keeping them entertained."

Other news organisations on the list include Aaj Tak ranking as fourth and Sözcü as fifth. The final four news pages on the list were Mais Goias, NowThis, Thairath, and BBC News respectively.

Pulse will continue to ensure its rapidly growing audience stays engaged, and can always rely on its vibrant network for information and entertainment.

(With Inputs from APO)

