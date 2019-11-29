International Development News
Garuda Mall Launches Great Garuda Shopping Fest'19

BENGALURU, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the end of the month and Garuda Mall, located in Bangalore, is launching the 'Great Garuda Shopping Fest'19', where two mega events are being planned for visitors.

[Garuda Mall, located in Bangalore, is launching the 'Great Garuda Shopping Fest'19]

With the 'Black Friday' super weekend slated from 30th Nov to 1st Dec, 2019, shoppers can avail 60% off on Forever 21, Forever New, Aldo, La Senza, Shoppers Stop and Project Eve. Moreover, visitors can watch their favourite movies at INOX only for flat 199/-.

A Festival Of Gold wherein every hour, a shopper making the highest purchases will get a gold coin from 28th Nov to 1st Jan, 2020 is on offer.

That's not all, on display will be European castles, Notre-Dame, Colosseum and many more at Garuda Mall, Magrath Road.

About Garuda Mall

Garuda Mall is a premier shopping mall in the city of Bangalore, India. It is situated on Magrath Road in the heart of the central business district in Bangalore, near Brigade Road. The mall has opened another branch in the Heritage City, Mysore near K.R.Circle.

For more information, please visit: https://garudamall.in/garuda-mall/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037407/Great_Garuda_Shopping_Fest.jpg

