International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi specifies cut-off time for determining minimum threshold of margins

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:12 IST
Sebi specifies cut-off time for determining minimum threshold of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday came out with cut-off time for determining minimum threshold of margins to be collected from clients in case of commodity derivative contracts. The mechanism shall be effective from April 1, 2020, Sebi said in a circular.

The regulator said that for commodity derivative contracts having trading hours beyond 5 pm, the cut-off time for determining minimum threshold shall be 5 pm. Risk parameter file (RPF) to be generated at cut-off time shall be applied on clients' end-of-day (EOD) portfolio for the purpose of determining minimum threshold of margin to be collected from clients.

Similarly, for determining minimum threshold of extreme loss margin to be collected from clients, clients' EOD portfolio shall be valued at the half-an-hour weighted average trade price arrived at 5 pm. For the commodity derivative contracts having trading till 5 pm, margin collection from clients shall be on an EOD basis.

Further, Sebi also clarified that there shall not be any change in norms regarding margin computation and collection by the clearing corporation from its members. Sebi noted that "members currently report margins collected from their clients to clearing corporations vis-à-vis the end of day (EOD) Risk Parameters File generated by the clearing corporation".

However, "in case of commodity derivative products that are traded beyond 5:00 pm, members face difficulty in collecting initial margin/extreme loss margin from their respective clients. This is because final margin requirements are crystallised at EOD, which is beyond banking hours," it added. Margin money refers to the minimum amount of capital that must be available in the account to trade futures contracts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIL in HC accusing NLU Delhi registrar of nepotism, seeking his removal

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the National Law University, Delhi NLUD on a PIL alleging misconduct, abuse of public office and nepotism by its registrar and seeking his removal from the post. A bench of Chief Justice D N...

British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge, police said in a statement.A s...

BRIEF-FIFA Finds Former FIFA Executive Committee Member Ricardo Teixeira Guilty Of Bribery

FIFA SAYS IT FOUND RICARDO TEIXEIRA, FORMER FIFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER GUILTY OF BRIBERY IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS Berlin Speed Desk...

Ex-husband jailed for life for murder of Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man found guilty of killing his Indian-origin ex-wife while she was pregnant by firing a crossbow at her has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 33 years before parole in London on Friday. Ramanodge Unma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019