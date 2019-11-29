Ganesh Srinivasan appointed TPDDL CEO

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Friday said Ganesh Srinivasan has been appointed as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment is with effect from December 2, TPDDL said in a statement.

"Srinivasan will take over from Sanjay Banga, who has been elevated to the position of president of transmission and distribution (T&D) at Tata Power, Mumbai. In his new role, Banga will take care of all-India operations of Tata Power related to transmission and distribution sector," it said. Prior to moving to TPDDL, He was the chief of transmission and distribution at Tata Power, Mumbai.

He has been with Tata Power since September 2012 and has also headed Strategy & Corporate Planning Division there. He brings with him two decades of experience in areas like power utility, infrastructure (cement, steel), product development & manufacturing and automotive sector. Srinivasan, a BTech from IIT-Madras, also holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business and has pursued Masters in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, USA.

"Srinivasan has a proven track record and he is a passionate leader. His ability to drive performance and work seamlessly with stakeholders will be valuable for Tata Power-DDL," Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer & managing director of Tata Power and chairman of Tata Power-DDL, said. Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi which distributes electricity in northern Delhi.

