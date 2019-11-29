International Development News
Development News Edition

Ganesh Srinivasan appointed TPDDL CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:23 IST
Ganesh Srinivasan appointed TPDDL CEO

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (TPDDL) on Friday said Ganesh Srinivasan has been appointed as its new chief executive officer (CEO). The appointment is with effect from December 2, TPDDL said in a statement.

"Srinivasan will take over from Sanjay Banga, who has been elevated to the position of president of transmission and distribution (T&D) at Tata Power, Mumbai. In his new role, Banga will take care of all-India operations of Tata Power related to transmission and distribution sector," it said. Prior to moving to TPDDL, He was the chief of transmission and distribution at Tata Power, Mumbai.

He has been with Tata Power since September 2012 and has also headed Strategy & Corporate Planning Division there. He brings with him two decades of experience in areas like power utility, infrastructure (cement, steel), product development & manufacturing and automotive sector. Srinivasan, a BTech from IIT-Madras, also holds an MBA degree from the Indian School of Business and has pursued Masters in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University, USA.

"Srinivasan has a proven track record and he is a passionate leader. His ability to drive performance and work seamlessly with stakeholders will be valuable for Tata Power-DDL," Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer & managing director of Tata Power and chairman of Tata Power-DDL, said. Tata Power-DDL is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi which distributes electricity in northern Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Designing courses offer Northeast youth to make it big in world of fashion

Several students of the northeast region are putting their best foot forward to place their country in one of the top-notch fashionable countries with several fashion designing courses. The youth of the northeast are highly inclined towards...

Fury in Malta over latest twist in slain reporter case

The decision to deny immunity to a suspect ready to offer information on the murder of a journalist, while a top politician implicated in the affair walked free, sparked outrage in Malta Friday. An intensifying probe into the murder of Caru...

Woman vet raped before being killed: 4 people arrested

A woman veterinarian whose charred body was found here was raped before being killed, police said, even as a Telangana Minister stoked a controversy asking why she had not called police immediately. Police said four people have been arrest...

Gujarat: Six of family, including four kids, hacked to death

Six members of a family were found murdered by unidentified persons in Gujarats tribal-dominated Dahod district on Friday, police said. The incident is suspected to have happened early in the morning at Tarkada-Mahudi village in Sanjeli te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019