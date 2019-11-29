International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-South African Airways dropped by leading travel insurer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:32 IST
UPDATE 1-South African Airways dropped by leading travel insurer
Representative image Image Credit:

One of South Africa's leading travel insurance firms has stopped covering tickets issued by South African Airways against insolvency, leaving the fate of the country's struggling state-run airline hanging in the balance. The decision by Santam's Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC) to drop South African Airways prompted the Australian travel agency Flight Centre Travel Group to stop selling tickets for the airline.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali declined to comment when called by Reuters on Friday and did not respond to emailed questions. Neither Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's spokeswoman nor Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's spokesman answered their phones when called by Reuters.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and is struggling with an unprofitable route network, aging and inefficient airplanes and a bloated workforce, despite bailouts of more than 20 billion rands ($1.4 billion) over the past three years. Rating agencies regularly cite ailing state companies such as SAA and power utility Eskom as being among the biggest risks to South Africa's public finances and potential triggers for further downgrades in the country's sovereign credit rating.

SAA failed to pay employees their full salaries this month and said it had almost no cash left after an eight-day strike over pay in November forced it to cancel hundreds of flights. Guy Leitch, an aviation analyst who edits the SA Flyer magazine, said the moves by Flight Centre and TIC to drop the airline were hugely significant.

"No one managing SAA, from Minister Gordhan downwards, anticipated the flight of confidence that the strike would have," Leitch said. 'HIGH-STAKES GAME'

In a letter to clients dated Nov. 28, Flight Centre said TIC's underwriters were no longer willing to cover SAA under their Travel Supplier Insolvency benefit due to doubts about the long-term viability of the airline. "Flight Centre Travel Group South Africa has made a decision to no longer sell SAA, until such time as we have obtained certainty in the market," the letter was seen by Reuters read.

Travel Insurance Consultants (TIC), which is part of the South African financial services group Santam, said in a statement that its reinsurers had instructed it to exclude SAA from its insolvency coverage. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's government has taken a harder line on SAA recently, saying that repeated bailouts must end as it tries to preserve the country's last investment-grade credit rating.

South Africa's sovereign debt is already rated "junk" by S&P Global and Fitch Ratings while Moody's still ranks it as investment grade, helping to prevent a spike in borrowing costs typically sparked by a downgrade from all three agencies. An SAA board member told Reuters last week that the airline might have to be liquidated if the government didn't give it more state guarantees to unlock lending from commercial banks.

Finance Minister Mboweni has yet to authorize more state guarantees and has said SAA should be shut down, but Gordhan has said he wants to save it. SAA hasn't published financial statements for the past two years over auditors' concerns about its long-term viability.

Leitch said SAA's liabilities exceeded its assets by a huge amount and that the loss of confidence in the airline would force the government to decide whether to rescue it or not. "This is a high-stakes game," he said. ($1 = 14.7075 rand)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

211 cadets of NDA's 137th course conferred degrees

A total of 211 cadets were on Friday conferred degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU at the convocation ceremony of the National Defence Academys 137th course held here. They comprise 42 cadets who got degrees in the science stream,...

Gotabaya Rajpaska invites Modi to visit Sri Lanka

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to visit the island nation, saying India was a long-standing friend of his country. Modi is the first premiere to be invited to Sri Lanka ...

UPDATE 1-British police says dealing with shooting incident at London Bridge

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital.We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge, police said in a statement. A s...

UPDATE 1-"Are you brain dead?" Turkey's Erdogan asks Macron before NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macrons warning that NATO was dying reflects a sick and shallow understanding, telling the French president you should check whether you are brain dead.Erdogan was speaking days ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019