Zurich Airport bagging Jewar positive for sector: Crisil

The selection of Flughafen Zurich, which owns and operates the Zurich airport, as concessionaire to design, develop and operate the greenfield Noida international airport at Jewar, is a "positive" for the industry, according to a report. The move comes amid the domestic passenger volume growing in single-digit in January-October period this year with a 4.5 percent degrowth in March. The passenger traffic in the first 10 months of the year has grown on average a little over 3 percent.

The Switzerland-based Flughafen Zurich out-bid competitors such as DIAL, which has the first right of refusal, and the Adani group, along with Anchorage Infrastructure Investments to win the mandate for the greenfield airport at Jewar with the highest per passenger bid offering Rs 401. With this, Flughafen Zurich will be making its re- entry in the domestic aviation sector nearly three years after it exited the Bangalore airport selling its residual 5 percent stake to FairFax Holdings.

"A positive development for the sector with an international developer emerging as the preferred bidder. It will be important that all the external connectivity issues are addressed on a war footing and an unencumbered site for the development of the new airport is also given to the concessionaire at the earliest," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, practice leader at Crisil said in a statement. It t is also imperative that the overall aviation growth trajectory comes back to low teens at the earliest.

A pioneer in the airport privatization in the country, Zurich Airport was selected as the operator and shareholder for the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru in 2001 with 17 percent stake. However, it sold 12 percent stake to GVK Group in 2009 and the remaining 5 percent to India-born Canadian investor Prem Watsa's FairFax in 2016, which now owns majority in the third largest airport. Global tenders were floated for the proposed airport on May 30 by the NIAL, the agency floated by Uttar Pradesh government to build the mega project.

The airport, the third in the national capital region after the Indira Gandhi international airport and the Hindon airport at Ghaziabad, is touted to have six to eight runways, the most in the country, when fully built, according to an official of NIAL. The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore as it is expected to be completed by 2023 on completion estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore..

