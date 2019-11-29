Business briefs 2

Edu-tech company GreyAtom on Friday said it has raised USD 1.2 million (about Rs 8.6 crore) in funding led by Montane Ventures. The pre-series A round also saw participation from GreyAtom's existing investor, Pravega Ventures, while BrowserStack co-founder and CEO Ritesh Arora participated in the round in his personal capacity, a statement said.

"We plan to utilise the funds by diversifying our product line up to include courses for front end engineering, back end engineering, automation QA as well as expansion across India," Mitul Thakkar, co-founder and CEO of GreyAtom, said. * * * *

Vested gets funding from IP Ventures * Fintech startup Vested has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures.

California-headquartered Vested is an SEC-registered investment advisor and is building a product that allows local investors to go global. It was founded in 2018 by Viram Shah (CEO), Darwin Arifin (COO), Eric Huynh (CPO) and Yinghan Lin (CTO). With an office in Mumbai as well, the start-up opens more than a 1,000 brokerage accounts each month for investors from across India to invest in the US-listed stocks and ETFs, a statement said.

The start-up aims to utilise the latest fundraise in expanding the team and launching new products, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)