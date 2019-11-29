International Development News
UKIBC launches Aerospace and Defence Industry Group

  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:42 IST
UKIBC launches Aerospace and Defence Industry Group

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Friday announced the establishment of the Aerospace and Defence Industry Group to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas. "This initiative recognises that the UK-India relationship in aerospace and defence is at a critical turning point and is another demonstration of the close ties between Indian and UK industry," UKIBC said in a statement.

It stated that in 2019, a memorandum of understanding on 'defence technology industrial capability cooperation' was signed between the UK and India which highlighted the UK government's approach towards enhancing cooperation with India, and the defence vertical is an example of how this cooperation is being taken to a new level. "The Aerospace and Defence Industry Group will support and build on the huge opportunities for collaboration that exists between the defence industries of the UK and India. The collaboration will not only advance India's defence acquisition process but also foster long-term technology and hardware transfers," UKIBC Vice-Chair Richard McCallum said.

"We support the Government of India's Make in India initiative and believe that the Aerospace and Defence Industry Group can contribute to India's continued emphasis on defence modernisation and sophisticated military capabilities, which will be a win-win for both the UK and India," he added. The Group has been formed after suggestions of the Defence and Security Organisation and with the support of the UK Defence Solutions Centre, ADS Group Ltd, the Department for International Trade, and industry.

The core members of the group include Rolls-Royce, BAE systems, Thales UK, MBDA, Leonardo, TVS Logistics, PEXA, Pattonair and Cranfield University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

