IVF fertility centre opened at Delhi ESIC hospital

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:06 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:06 IST
An In-vitro Fertilization (IVF) centre has been opened at the ESIC PGIMSR & Hospital here which is the first facility in Delhi-NCR for beneficiaries, an official release said on Friday. IVF is a complex series of procedures used to help with fertility or prevent genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said.

"in-vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Fertility Centre at ESIC PGIMSR and Hospital, Basaidarapur, New Delhi was inaugurated by DG, ESIC Raj Kumar today. ESIC PGIMSR, Basaidarapur, New Delhi under the aegis of Ministry of Labour and Employment, is the first Institute to provide IVF services to its beneficiaries in Delhi-NCR region," it said. The centre strictly follows ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines and will provide quality treatment and value based services to the Insured Persons (IPs), it said.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) provides comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as employment injury, sickness, death etc. The ESI Act applies to premises/precincts where 10 or more persons are employed. The employees drawing wages up to Rs 21,000 a month are entitled to health insurance cover and other benefits, under the ESI Act. The Act now applies to over 12.11 lakh factories and establishments across the country, benefiting about 3.50 crores family units of workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

