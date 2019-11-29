Agri minister meets stakeholders over facilities at Pinjore apple market

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Jai Prakash Dalal on Friday held a meeting with stakeholders to discuss infrastructure and other facilities to be provided at the upcoming apple market at Pinjore near here. The market which will come up on 78 acres of land with modern facilities would benefit farmers of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, an official release quoted the minister as saying.

He said the state government has already set up an apple market on 3 acres of land in Sector-20 of Panchkula. However, during the peak apple season there is a shortage of space and other problems. The decision to make the first largest apple market in Pinjore will benefit the North India farmers, traders, logistics facilities, the minister added.

He said apples coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu are kept in cold storage in far-flung places like Delhi, Bangaluru, and Chennai, which not only incurs huge transportation expenses but also affects the quality of fruits and vegetables. Therefore, the upcoming apple market of Pinjore will solve all these problems. The minister further asked the stakeholders to consider setting up a processing unit in a nearby area of this ultra-modern market and other mandis so that the fruits and vegetables are not kept for a longer time and the availability of the products remain consistent in the markets.

It was decided to set up an international vegetable market in Ganaur for which an amount of about Rs 400 crore has been released, the minister added. Apart from this, the flower market will be set up in Gurugram and spices market will be set up in Sonipat, he said.

