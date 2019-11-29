RBL Bank launches digital loan product for shopkeepers

Private sector lender RBL Bank has launched a digital loan product for shopkeepers, under which the retailers will be able to get a credit of up to Rs 3 lakh. The bank has tied up with a B2B e-marketplace, Wholesalebox, and is targeting to extend the loans to its base of 25,000 shopkeepers, an official statement said.

******************* Aditya Birla Health Insurance partners with MobiKwik *Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co Ltd (ABHICL)and MobiKwik on Friday announced a partnership to offer cancer cover starting at Rs 125 for Rs 1.5 lakh. It will cover all major stages of cancer with a 100 per cent payout for an age group of 18 to 60 years, an official statement said..

