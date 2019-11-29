International Development News
Development News Edition

S African watchdog fines carmaker Ford for SUV fires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:00 IST
S African watchdog fines carmaker Ford for SUV fires

Johannesburg, Nov 29 (AFP) South Africa's consumer watchdog on Friday slapped a 35 million rand (USD 2.3 million) fine on US car giant Ford after dozens of its Kuga SUVs caught fire without warning. Following 160 complaints from consumers, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) said investigations showed that "a cooling system failure" was to blame.

Thezi Mabuza, head of the NCC, said "this resulted in the vehicles being unsafe at the time of the fires." Two years ago Ford was forced to recall 4,500 cars from South African roads. The vehicles were built in Valencia, Spain, between December 2012 and February 2014.

The NCC said Ford would also offer 50,000 rand (USD 3,400) in compensation to each claimant. But consumers who were not satisfied will be free to approach the courts.

One of those cars that exploded was driven by Reshall Jimmy, who burnt to death in December 2015. In 2017 Ford said it believed Jimmy's death was not related to the fault.

Jimmy's family requested a judicial inquest into his death. The case is still being heard. Jimmy's family lawyer, Gerrie Nel, told AFP: "We have received favourable cooperation from Ford in some of our other matters" but did not elaborate. (AFP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...

ITU spectrum meet resolves 5G, satellite industry concerns: ITU-APT Foundation of India

The international resolution approved by UN body International Telecommunication Union at its global meet has resolved concerns raised by the telecom sector on 5G and has put everyone across the globe at par for the roll-out of the next-gen...

Need to strengthen internal security to make India USD 5 trillion economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday said the reason behind strengthening the internal security was to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. After Modiji came to power, the economy has been strengthened. By 2024, we aim to make India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019