Yes Bank says eight investors ready with USD 2 billion funding

Ending weeks of suspense, YesBank on Friday said that eight investors led by Erwin SinghBraich have evinced interest to pump USD 2 billion into the capital-starved private sector lender

The board of directors of the bank will reconvene on December 10 to finalize and approve details of capital infusion, which will take place through a preferential allotment, it informed the exchanges

The investors who have shown interest also include Aditya Birla Family Office and Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who have committed USD 25 million each, the bank said.

