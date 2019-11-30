DPIIT to confer national startup awards for developing innovation products

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Saturday said it will give national startup awards to those entrepreneurs who are developing innovative products. The last date for filing the application for the award is December 31.

"The awards will recognise exceptional startups across various categories that are providing innovative solutions to solve real problems and challenges for India, developing innovative technologies, products and solutions from India to the world, building businesses that are scalable, sustainable and responsible and delivering measurable developmental gains," DPIIT said in a statement. The award will be conferred in 35 areas, classified into 12 broad sectors namely agriculture, education, enterprise technology, energy, finance, food, health, Industry 4.0, space, security, tourism, and urban services.

A cash prize of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the winning startup in each area. The winner and four runners-up will also be given opportunities to present their solutions to relevant public authorities and corporates for potential pilot projects and work orders. A cash prize of Rs 15 lakh each will be awarded to a winning incubator and an accelerator.

