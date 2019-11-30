Yes Bank invokes 65 lakh pledged shares of Rinfra

Private sector lender Yes Bank has invoked 65 lakh pledged shares of Reliance Infrastructure's promoter between November 25 to 28, the company has said in a BSE filing. These shares, representing 2.57 per cent of the share capital of Reliance Infra, were held by one of the company's promoters Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd.

With this, the holding of Reliance Project Ventures and Management Ltd in Reliance Infra has come down from 30.05 per cent to 27.58 per cent, as per the filing. Other promoters, including Anil Ambani, hold 6.98 per cent in RInfra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)