International Development News
Development News Edition

Maruti crosses 20 mn passenger vehicle sales mark

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:22 IST
Maruti crosses 20 mn passenger vehicle sales mark

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it has crossed milestone of 20 million passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. The company accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car on December 14,1983, when it first rolled out the iconic Maruti 800, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The company said while it crossed 10 million vehicle sales in nearly 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years. Commenting on the milestone, MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners".

MSI said it has introduced factory fitted CNG vehicles as well as smart hybrid vehicles, in addition to eight BS6 models rolled out much ahead of the stipulated timelines. It along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road testing 50 electric Vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mellisa Benoist's husband tweets in support of #IStandWIthMelissa

American actor and singer Mellisa Benoist is receiving massive support after her confession of past domestic abuse. Benoists husband and American actor Chris Wood has also come in the support which has now extended to an online hashtag, ISt...

Cricket-Buoyant Warner unfazed after world record bid cut short

David Warners brilliant, unbeaten 335 in the second test against Pakistan on Saturday thrilled the Adelaide Oval crowd but a pragmatic declaration by Australia captain Tim Paine crushed hopes of a tilt at Brian Laras world record. Warner be...

Engineering student commits suicide in Idupulapaya in Andhra Pradesh.

A Manjunath Reddy, a first-year mechanical engineering student, has allegedly committed suicide at IIIT campus at Idupulapaya here on Saturday. His roommates found his body hanging in the room and informed college authorities.Manjunath Redd...

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong seniors rally to back students as activists decry police actions

Secondary school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say are police brutality and unlawf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019