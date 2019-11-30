53 cos which signed MoUs during GIM have begun production:CM

As many as 53 companies that have signed memorandums of understanding with the Tamil Nadu government during the second edition of Global Investors Meet have commenced commercial production, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Saturday. Aimed at making the state an investors' friendly destination, the government conducted the second edition here in January and signed MoUs with various companies attracting investments worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

"My Government has ensured a committed support for all the MoU projects. As a result, till date, 53 GIM 2019 MoU projects have commenced commercial production and 219 projects are under various stages of implementation," he said.

Palaniswami was speaking at the 'Investment and Skill Development Conclave' which saw the state government signing nine MoUs with various companies entailing investments of Rs 5,027 crore that would create 20,351 jobs. Noting that his government has been working continuously to attract new investments from various companies, Palaniswami said "I am happy to inform that after the successful completion of Global Investors Meet 2019, in the past 10 months alone, Tamil Nadu has attracted 63 new MoUs with an investment of Rs 19,000 crore.." The investments from companies include those present in Japan, Germany, South Korea, USA and UAE, he said.

Palaniswami also announced a new initiative in which Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation and Industries department would identify the skill sets needed by the firms. "Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) in partnership with the industry, is setting up the Apex Skill Development Centres for imparting skill training.

This will further improve the State's position as skill capital of India," he said. TNSDC will train the youth according to such specific needs of the investors.

The companies will have a say in the design of the programme and also in training, he said, and added that the companies may recruit those candidates who were trained under this new initiative. The knowledge partnership with Defence Research and Development Organisation and IIT Madras for the proposed Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor would be very helpful in making the State an aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, he said.

The Chief Minister said the government was renewing efforts to increase exports from Tamil Nadu by constituting an high level committee under the Chairmanship of chief secretary (K Shanmugam). "I want to assure you that my government is committed to fulfilling Puratchi Thalaivi Amma (late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa) vision of making Tamil Nadu the best global destination for investment and as the manufacturing hub of the world," he said.PTI VIJ BN BN.

