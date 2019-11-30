Nalco gives Patra additional charge of CMD from Dec 1

State-owned Nalco said on Saturday said Sridhar Patra, Director (Finance) will assume the additional charge of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director from December 1 this year. It said that consequent upon the superannuation of Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, he has ceased to hold office with effect from November 31, 2019.

"Sridhar Patra, Director (Finance) will assume the additional charge of the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NALCO w.e.f. December 1, 2019, vide Ministry of Mines Order...dated 29.11.2019," it added.

