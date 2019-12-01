International Development News
102 job offers made as placement season at IIT-M begins

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:05 IST
Image Credit: Pxhere

Nearly 20 companies including technology giant Microsoft, investment bank Goldman Sachs, Mobile chipmaker Qualcomm have made 102 job offers to students during the first phase of placement session 1.1, which began at IIT-Madras here on Sunday. Out of the total job offers, four include overseas placements.

The offers recorded an increase from 85 during Session I of last year at IIT, Madras, a press release said here. The Phase I of the placement season would go on till December 8, it said.

"In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect the positive trend to continue..," IIT Madras, Training and Placement, Advisors Manu Santhanam and Professor C S Shankar Ram said. Session 1.1 witnessed 20 offers from Microsoft, 11 from Goldman Sachs, nine from Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group with 7 offers.

According to IIT Madras, a total of 1,334 students have registered for placements this year. The total number of companies registered for Phase I placement season is 227, the release added..

