Trade Me’s Christmas Kindness Store returns to work with Women’s Refuge

Image Credit: Twitter(@TradeMe)

Trade Me's Christmas Kindness Store has returned for 2019 to help make the season a little brighter for Kiwi women and children in the care of Women's Refuge.

Trade Me spokesperson Logan Mudge said the inaugural launch of the Kindness Store last year proved that New Zealanders love an opportunity to help their fellow Kiwis.

"Christmas is a magical time of year for most of us, but for some, it can be a very tough and Women's Refuge routinely supports families who have escaped with nothing but the clothes on their back. Kiwis are known for their generosity and the success of the Kindness Store last year has encouraged us to keep it alive and make it easy for our community to give to those in need."

Mr. Mudge said they were keen to smash the approximately $20,000 worth of goods sold through the Kindness Store in 2018 and had been working closely with Women's Refuge to find out what items they need most.

"We've got all sorts of things in store this year, from vital basics like bedding and pillows through to kids toys and board games, dinner sets and supermarket vouchers.

"We know how chaotic Christmas can be so our focus is on making it as easy as possible for Kiwis to give. All they need to do is jump into the store, pick an item and pay for it. That's it - done and dusted in a couple of minutes. We will take care of the rest and make sure every gift is delivered to Women's Refuge centers across the country."

Trade Me is taking part again too and will donate $10,000 worth of items.

"It can't be underestimated just how big a difference a small gift can make to these families and we have an ambitious goal to churn out 2,000 sales this year and put a smile on some deserving faces."

Women's Refuge Fundraising and Communications Manager Susan Barker said, "For most people, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration but unfortunately for the women and children staying in our Refuges over the holiday period, it is a very stressful time."

"While leaving a violent partner is a positive, life-changing event, for the first few months it is incredibly daunting and brings with it a lot of uncertainty and turmoil. Christmas is an opportunity to provide some hope and help these women and children feel positive about what their future holds. It is incredible how receiving something at Christmas can bring light back into the lives of the women and children in our care. We are so excited and grateful to be working with Trade Me again as we saw for ourselves last year what a difference the Kindness Store can make."

