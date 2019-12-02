International Development News
Development News Edition

Puro smashes PledgeMe’s previous crowdfunding record

More than 700 pledgers have invested a total of $2million in Puro’s Equity crowdfunding campaign.

Puro smashes PledgeMe’s previous crowdfunding record
PledgeMe’s previous record of $2.06 million was raised by Behemoth Brewing, who also ran Equity and Wholesale campaigns. Image Credit: Pixabay

After so far raising $2.9 million, medical cannabis company Puro has smashed PledgeMe's previous crowdfunding record and will start growing low THC hemp in Marlborough this week.

More than 700 pledgers have invested a total of $2million in Puro's Equity crowdfunding campaign. While the Equity campaign is now fully subscribed, there is still one week to go in Puro's Wholesale campaign, which has a minimum investment of $50,000 and has so far raised $900,000.

Puro managing director Tim Aldridge says the investments from everyday kiwis have been humbling and will allow them to start growing.

"With licenses in place and funds secured we're ready to grow - reaching this milestone is huge and were proud to be doing it in Marlborough."

PledgeMe's previous record of $2.06 million was raised by Behemoth Brewing, who also ran Equity and Wholesale campaigns.

Three hectares of low THC hemp will be planted this week at Puro's Kekerengu site.

"We're starting off with 3 hectares, and will look to expand to 25 hectares within the next two years. Kekerengu provides the perfect conditions, with a coastal microclimate that is ideal for hemp production," Aldridge says.

The $2.9 million raised through PledgeMe will be used to build medical cannabis growing facilities and buy state-of-the-art processing equipment.

Aldridge is urging those interested in investing in the Wholesale offer to get in quick.

"With less than a week to go in our Wholesale campaign people thinking about investing need to act quickly - to ensure they get in at the ground floor of this rapidly expanding market," says Aldridge.

Puro's Wholesale campaign has so far raised $900,000. The crowdfunding campaign will close either on 6 December or earlier if it reaches its $2million maximum.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Union minister Arun Shourie hospitalized

Former BJP leader and noted journalist Arun Shourie was admitted to a hospital in Maharashtras Pune city after he fell ill, a doctor attending him said on Monday The 78-year-old former Union minister fainted late Sunday night following whic...

Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Hansen confirms Japan move

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Monday confirmed his long-expected move to Japan where he will take up a role as coaching consultant with Top League side Toyota Verblitz. The 60-year-old stepped down from the All Blacks following th...

Asian markets rally following China data, eyes on trade talks

Asian markets rose Monday as investors cheered data showing a surprise jump in Chinese factory activity, while oil prices bounced from last weeks sharp losses after Iraq said top producers could announce a cut in output this week. But while...

Three French flood rescuers killed in helicopter crash

Nice, Dec 2 AFP Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille while on a rescue mission in southern France where floods have left two dead, officials said Monday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019