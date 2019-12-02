International Development News
Development News Edition

Burning Problems of SMEs and Solutions by Neo Bank EZO Banks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:20 IST
Burning Problems of SMEs and Solutions by Neo Bank EZO Banks

MUMBAI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Startups, SMEs and MSMEs are very aggressive for growth but have unique problems to address. Manoj Pinjarkar (32), a proprietor of Pinjakar Fabrication works at Mumbai, has grown his business by leaps and bounds in the last 7 years. Earlier he was taking small assignments from retail clients. For the last 2 years, he has started taking orders from Corporates and other SMEs to grow his business. As the business grew, problems got bigger. One of his big clients refused to pay dues for 7 months work. When we asked retrospective questions, Manoj accepted a few mistakes. "I am good at my job, but billing and accounting is not my cup of tea. I was working well with the client but forgot to submit bills on time. When I put the bill of 6 months together, the manager refused to accept the bill. There was a mess. I lost my client and money. I am following up with the manager for a workaround but my money is stuck." He says "local client's payment comes quickly but the payments of corporates and SMEs are always delayed." As learning from this now Manoj has a dedicated person for billing and money collection.

Delayed Payments

If we look at SME segment collection is a burning problem across sectors and industry. As per reports around 2 Lakh Crore is stuck as receivable on balance sheets of Indian SMEs.

As per RBI reports, the average credit period amongst MSMEs is close to 210 days & Gross Working Capital cycle is running at 400 days. During slowdown, it is necessary to give extended credit period to continue business with existing clients or one may lose the client. The fear of losing a client makes small businesses get into the trap of extended credit periods & elongated working capital cycle.

To save MSMEs in this rough patch, MSME ministry has come to the rescue with MSME Samadhaan scheme. According to MSME Samadhaan scheme, buyer needs to make payment within 45 days of transaction or buyer will have to bear penalties for the same.

This kind of scheme clearly shows how severe the problem of delayed payments is & even the government is taking active steps to help MSME in the current situation.

Deprived Financing:

With higher NPAs & cautious approach during a slowdown, Banks & NBFCs are not keen on lending to SMEs. MSME problem gets worse when they are not given additional credit when they require the most.

The government had to come to the rescue with 59 minutes loan, TReDS platform to help MSME sail through in times of uncertainty.

Solutions by Neo banks like EZO Banks:

Neo Banks in India focused on SMEs Like EZO, Open and Numberz are doing major heavy lifting in this time of slowdown. 30K+ SMEs are banking on EZO for Financial Management, Receivable Management, Collection of Money Online, Inventory Management, Bank Recon and keeping profit and loss statement in check. EZO has unique features that address SME's problems.

Mobile-First Approach:

87% of SMEs do not have access to a laptop or desktop, thus EZO has Mobile-First Approach. 5 MB lightweight App can fit in any mobile and all SMEs can use it.

Indian Local languages

A workforce of SMEs is skilled and they know how to deliver better stuff, unfortunately, the majority of tools for business and financial management are in English. SME's workforce does not have proficiency in English. As a solution for this, EZO App is available in 10 different languages. At this stage, 61% of customers use App other than the English Language.

Easy and intuitive UI

EZO has intuitive UI/UX for easy onboarding, if required video tutorials are available in local languages for easy understanding.

Free Payment Collection Automation

One can easily set Payment Collection reminders for receivables. Also, SMEs can collect payment Using UPI for Zero MDR. This is the most used App feature. 70% of SMEs have experienced a reduction in the payment cycle with the help of Reminder Automation.

Financial Services Integrated in the Business Workflow:

SMEs have limited opportunities, one has to make the most out of available opportunities. Many time financial constraints can cost the business valuable opportunities. EZO comes with an innovative solution. One can use pre-approved services available in their workflow. One can use OD, or preapproved loan loaded in the account at the time of making the purchase for high season or for getting a bulk discount or better payment terms from the supplier. The company's financial booster is always with them.

Collaborative:

The app can be used by multiple stakeholders at once killing the silos in the workflow.

Bank Recon:

Bank recon can be done very easily as a bank account is attached to the profile.

Business Reports

All Important business reports are available in the app for business decisions. These reports can be used for GST filing and Income Taxing filing. This reduces a lot of compliance efforts.

EZO Banks Executive Gauravkumar Kate is optimistic about the economy and disruption that Neo banks are bringing for SMEs. Gauravkumar said, "EZO is very aggressive in terms of Tech and Distribution. We have had good planning for building a scalable tech and distribution network. The team has planed to Onboard 1 Million SMEs in next quarter. Our Mentor Asutosh Upadhyay from Axilor Ventures, Banglore is guiding us to hit the right milestones."

Neo banking or Open banking will be an interesting space to watch in the coming future.

About Ezo Banks:

Ezobanks.com is Mobile First Neo Banking platform for Indian SMEs. Ezo is breaking the silos in operations and financial services to unleash the full potential of SMEs. Ezo is built for emerging entrepreneurs, It is easy, secure and powerful. For more information: https://ezobanks.com/

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Brush your teeth for a healthy heart: Study

Brushing teeth daily not only helps in maintaining good dental health but is also beneficial for the heart, says a recent study. Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a s...

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...

China suspends review of request for U.S. military ships, aircrafts visiting HK

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday it has suspended the review of requests by U.S. military ships and aircraft to visit Hong Kong in response to legislation passed by U.S. lawmakers in support of protesters in the China-ruled territory....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019