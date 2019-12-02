International Development News
Cell therapy options at Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital bring hope to cancer patients

The immunotherapy used by Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital brings new hope to the terminal patients of solid cancer.

Cell therapy options at Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital bring hope to cancer patients
Cell Therapy. Image Credit: ANI

Taipei [Taiwan] Dec 2 (ANI/Digpu): The immunotherapy used by Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital brings new hope to the terminal patients of solid cancer. The international journals Cell and Science have reported that immune cell therapy is a new generation of anti-cancer weapons. The immuno-cell therapy developed by Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital uses the human body's immune system to attack tumour cells. This major breakthrough in cancer treatment has prolonged the life of many cancer patients who were previously incurable and even cured them.

With cell therapy officially allowed in Taiwan, Guang-Li Biomedicine and Taipei Medical University Hospital are leading Taiwan's many medical institutions and research units in legalizing cancer treatment programs. The Guang-Li Experimental Center took advantage of stem cell storage patents and immune cell preparation technology and successfully submitted application and received approval of CIK immune cell therapy for 12 solid cancers, bringing top medical technology to patients. "The clinical trial of the hospital and Guang-Li Biomedicine has been approved. Highly active Cytokine-induced killer cells (CIK) can be used on first-to third-stage cancer patients that do not respond to treatment effects, as well as patients in the fourth phase of solid cancer, which is currently a more effective way to prolong life and cure cancer than other therapies", said Lee, Kuan-Der, deputy dean of Taipei Medical University Hospital.

The indication of approved projects includes colorectal cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, cervical cancer, ovarian cancer, kidney cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, nasopharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, oesophageal cancer, and cholangiocarcinoma. In the past, cancer treatment, regardless of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, is to remove tumor cells from the outside, but Taiwanese law already allows the use of autologous cells for autoimmune cell therapy, and there are many successful cases for patients with stable cancer. In addition, Taiwan has also opened up autologous chondrocyte transplantation, autologous fat stem cell transplantation, skin repair, wound healing, and articular cartilage regeneration.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

