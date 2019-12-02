International Development News
Development News Edition

HostBooks Selected as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by GSTN

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:07 IST
HostBooks Selected as GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by GSTN

GST Suvidha Providers (GSP) are empowered with technical capabilities to handle multiple service related to GST. With this announcement of GSTN, HostBooks now becomes part of GSTN privileged service providers

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HostBooks, a FinTech Company based out of Gurgaon, with its all-in-one cloud accounting, GST & other compliance solution, has been selected as a GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) by the GST Network (GSTN).

How GST Suvidha Providers are selected?

GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs) are selected based on their financial ability and evaluation of IT capability to provide the essential services to taxpayers making them GST-compliant. GSPs are required to provide with a wide range of services, like GST registration, GST Return Filing and GST Reconciliations to ASPs and taxpayers.

The Role of HostBooks as GSP

HostBooks all-in-one accounting solution helps businesses in managing their sales, purchase and other transactions efficiently and facilitate automatic GST reconciliation of customer's data with GSTN data i.e. GSTR-1A, GSTR-2A and GSTR-3B. HostBooks ensures that all its software upgrades are in sync with GSTN ensuring complete GST compliances by providing innovative and efficient software solutions.

Talking on the achievement, Kapil Rana, Founder of HostBooks said, "Although GST has completed two years, taxpayers and businesses are still facing challenges. HostBooks is continuously working toward providing seamless cloud-based GST solutions to help them managing their compliances, regardless of the size and nature of the businesses. Now, being a GSP will help us to serve businesses and taxpayers even better."

About HostBooks:

HostBooks offers an Integrated all-in-one accounting and compliance software for accounting, GST, TDS, e-waybill, tax, inventory and point-of-sale on cloud. The automated cloud-based solution enables businesses and professionals to focus on their growth, save precious time and cost by seamlessly filing GST/TDS returns, manage business finances, and generate e-way bills with ease.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037851/HostBooks_Selected_by_GSTN.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

LeadSquared Bags Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the Fifth Time in a Row

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2019 PRNewswire -- Bengaluru-based high velocity sales execution, automation and predictive analysis platform, LeadSquared, won the award as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the fifth time with ...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies over Rs 16 cr fine on Sanraa Media, its 6 officials

Regulator Sebi imposed a fine of over Rs 16 crore on Sanraa Media Ltd and its six officials in a matter related to manipulation of global depository receipts GDRs. The order comes pursuant to an investigation conducted by Sebi in connection...

Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0. Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings...

China factory data drives bounce in European shares

European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0813 GMT, led by a 1.2 gain fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019