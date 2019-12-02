International Development News
Development News Edition

ADB, Kacific sign $50m deal to provide satellite-based internet in Asia, Pacific

The project will support the construction, launch, and operation of a shared geostationary earth orbit, high-throughput satellite. Kacific-1 is scheduled to be launched by SpaceX in December 2019 and will be operational in early 2020.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 14:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 14:03 IST
ADB, Kacific sign $50m deal to provide satellite-based internet in Asia, Pacific
“ADB’s role was key in getting this transaction closed,” said Kacific Founder and CEO Mr. Christian Patouraux. Image Credit: YouTube / Google India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a $50 million agreement with Kacific Broadband Satellites International Limited (Kacific) to provide affordable satellite-based, high-speed broadband internet connections to countries in Asia and the Pacific, especially in remote areas of small island nations in the Pacific and larger island nations like Indonesia and the Philippines. This is ADB's first satellite financing.

The Asia-Pacific Remote Broadband Internet Satellite Project will help make broadband internet connections more widely available to countries in the region, where more than 2 billion people do not have reliable internet access due to inadequate infrastructure, geographical challenges, and the high cost of services.

"Better access to reliable, high-speed internet can help improve education services, expand access to information, attract investments, reduce rural-urban development gaps, enhance trade and connectivity, and stimulate local economies," said ADB Director General for Private Sector Operations Mr. Michael Barrow. "It will also help improve communication, especially during emergencies and times of disaster when terrestrial networks might be damaged."

"ADB's role was key in getting this transaction closed," said Kacific Founder and CEO Mr. Christian Patouraux. "ADB's involvement has helped secure the necessary financing for this highly developmental project. The benefits of connectivity are life-changing—from increased tourism, access to information, financial services, to health care and education for many remote communities in the region."

The project will support the construction, launch, and operation of a shared geostationary earth orbit, high-throughput satellite. Kacific-1 is scheduled to be launched by SpaceX in December 2019 and will be operational in early 2020.

The financing comprises loans from ADB and Leading Asia's Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), which is administered by ADB. Established in March 2016 with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, LEAP is one of ADB's co-financing vehicles dedicated to private sector infrastructure in Asia and the Pacific.

ADB will be working with GuarantCo, a Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) company, to guarantee additional private co-financing for the project. GuarantCo provides credit solutions for infrastructure development in lower-income countries in Africa and Asia and is funded by the governments of the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Sweden through the PIDG Trust and the Netherlands through FMO, the Dutch Development Bank, and the PIDG Trust. PIDG is a development and finance organization delivering pioneering infrastructure in the poorest and most fragile countries.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. In 2018, it made commitments of new loans and grants amounting to $21.6 billion. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

LeadSquared Bags Deloitte Technology Fast50 for the Fifth Time in a Row

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 2, 2019 PRNewswire -- Bengaluru-based high velocity sales execution, automation and predictive analysis platform, LeadSquared, won the award as one of the fastest growing technology companies for the fifth time with ...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies over Rs 16 cr fine on Sanraa Media, its 6 officials

Regulator Sebi imposed a fine of over Rs 16 crore on Sanraa Media Ltd and its six officials in a matter related to manipulation of global depository receipts GDRs. The order comes pursuant to an investigation conducted by Sebi in connection...

Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0. Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings...

China factory data drives bounce in European shares

European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0813 GMT, led by a 1.2 gain fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019