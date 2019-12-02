Russia launches gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia pipeline
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday formally launched the start of natural gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, a move he said would help trade between the two countries reach $200 billion by 2024.
The pipeline was launched at a televised ceremony watched by Putin and China's President Xi Jinping via video link.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
