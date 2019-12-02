International Development News
Development News Edition

India-born Gurdarshan Mangat Battles Depression to Make his Mark at ONE Championship

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kualalumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:08 IST
India-born Gurdarshan Mangat Battles Depression to Make his Mark at ONE Championship

Mangat looking to go 3-0 at ONE Championship

Kuala Lumpur | Mumbai, India (NewsVoir)

Having overcome depression, India-born Mixed Martials Art (MMA) exponent, Gurdarshan Mangat will look forward to clinching a win when he takes the ring against Reece McLaren at ONE Mark of Greatness to be held at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur on December 6.

Growing up in a small town in Canada, Mangat had his cousin to look up to, who introduced him to MMA. It was his demise that hit the child of Indian immigrants hard, pushing him into the abyss of loneliness and anxiety. Not just that, Mangat also had to deal with asthma and hernia but he did not let all that take control of his life as he fought his way to a decisive victory over MMA veteran Abro Fernandes at the Axiata Arena in July.

“You know what it feels like when you cannot get air and your lungs are compressed. People do not know how much work and effort I put into my endurance and my training to be able to show up and put on that kind of performance. It does not just come naturally to me,” said Mangat.

The 32-year-old also honed his skills sparring alongside reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion Demetrious Johnson. And that helped him improve to 2-0 with ONE Championship and 15-2 overall in his career with his other victory being over MMA veteran Toni Tauru.

Now that he has proven his worth twice with ONE Championship, Mangat, who put together a stellar 6-2 mark as an amateur coming up through the ranks, is upbeat about his upcoming fight.

When the youngster was pushed off the track by depression and loneliness, it was champion Vitor Belfort’s healing words which lifted him and restored his self-confidence. Mangat also benefitted from working with a sports psychologist.

“Now I am actually enjoying my career, it is because of ONE Championship. The way it is all set up, I know how many people are watching and what I represent to them. It inspires me to produce my best and the fan support encourages me to give more every time I enter the ring,” said Mangat, who looks forward to visiting his roots in India.

About ONE Championship™ ONE Championship (ONE) is the largest global sports media property in Asian history and the largest producer of millennial live sports content in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, ONE is the Home of Martial Arts, and is the world's largest martial arts organization, hosting bouts across all styles of martial arts such as Muay Thai, Kickboxing, Karate, Kung Fu, Silat, Sanda, Lethwei, Mixed Martial Arts, Tae Kwon Do, Submission Grappling, and more. ONE hosts the biggest sports entertainment events across Asia, featuring some of the world's best martial artists and world champions on the largest global media broadcast in Asia. ONE Esports, a subsidiary of ONE Championship runs Asia's largest global esports Championship Series with some of the biggest blockbuster game titles in the world. In addition to its digital platforms, ONE Championship broadcasts to over 2.6 billion potential viewers across 140+ countries with some of the largest global broadcasters, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Startimes, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp, Great Sports, Tencent, Star TV, Mediaset Italia, ProSiebenSat.1, Dubai Sports, Turner Sports, and more.

Image 1: Gurdarshan Mangat is all set for the ONE Mark of Greatness to meet Reece McLaren at the Axiata Arena here in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 6

Image 2: ONE Championship Champion Gurdarshan Mangat in action

PWR

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Choose hope or climate surrender, says UN chief

Madrid, Dec 2 AFP Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation, humanity much choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of the UN COP25 climate conference Tuesday.One is the path of s...

Akshaye Khanna joins cast of 'Sab Kushal Mangal'

After films such as Section 375, The Accidental Prime Minister and Mom, Akshaye Khanna is making a return to the comedy genre with upcoming movie Sab Kushal Mangal. The actor, who has hit comedies like Hulchul and Hungama to his credits, wi...

Positive impact of government's move to reduce corporate tax: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that the governments move to reduce corporate tax has had a positive impact and companies wanted to get out of China due to trade war with the US. Moving the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2...

J-K: Attempt to set shops ablaze in Srinagar averted, third incident in as many nights

A fire in a posh market here was narrowly averted in the dead of night, the latest in a series of mysterious incidents in the city, officials said on Monday, suspecting that shop owners who have defied an undeclared shutdown against the abr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019