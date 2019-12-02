Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline

Moscow, Dec 2 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries.

"Today is remarkable, a truly historic event not only for the global energy market, but first of all for you and us, Russia and China," Putin said during a televised ceremony featuring the two leaders. (AFP) RUP

