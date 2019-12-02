Putin, Xi launch 'historic' Russia-China gas pipeline
Moscow, Dec 2 (AFP) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday launched the first gas pipeline linking the two countries.
"Today is remarkable, a truly historic event not only for the global energy market, but first of all for you and us, Russia and China," Putin said during a televised ceremony featuring the two leaders. (AFP) RUP
RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Xi Jinping
- Russian
- Moscow
- Chinese
- Putin