TVS Motor Company Registers Sales of 266,582 Units in November 2019

Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 266,582 units in November 2019 as against sales of 319,965 units in the month of November 2018. Shifting of Diwali season to the earlier month and planned adjustment of BS IV stocks is reflecting in the sales growth difference between November 2018 and November 2019.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheeler registered sales of 249,350 units in November 2019 as against sales of 307,142 units in the month of November 2018. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 191,222 units in November 2019 as against sales of 260,253 units in the month of November 2018.

Motorcycle registered sales of 105,963 units in November 2019 as against sales of 119,883 units in November 2018. Scooter sales of the Company registered 84,169 units in November 2019 as against sales of 111,763 units in November 2018.

Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 27% increasing from 58,476 units in November 2018 to 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24% increasing from 46,889 units in November 2018 to 58,128 units in November 2019.

Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler sales of the Company grew by 34% increasing from 12,823 units in November 2018 to 17,232 units registered in November 2019.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

