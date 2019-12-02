Left Menu
Govt earmarks Rs 937 cr for exploration of non-CIL blocks in FY'20

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:42 IST
The government has allocated Rs 937 crore for exploration of mines that are not associated with Coal India, for the ongoing financial year, Parliament was informed on Monday. Of this fund, Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for regional exploration and Rs 817 crore for detailed drilling, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The government has allocated funds of Rs 937 crore...in the current financial year 2019-20 for carrying out exploration in non-CIL (Coal India) blocks in coal and lignite," he said. Regional exploration has been planned for 37 coal blocks and 10 lignite blocks whereas detailed drilling has been planned for 121 coal blocks and one lignite block, Joshi said adding that such exploration programme is approved every year.

Exploration of non-CIL coal blocks is carried out under the Central Sector Scheme 'Exploration of Coal & Lignite' of the coal ministry. Under this scheme, both regional exploration and detailed drilling of these blocks are conducted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

