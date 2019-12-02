Indian Students Receive the Destination Australia Scholarship 2020

NEW DELHI, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extremely proud moment for three deserving students from India who received the Destination Australia Scholarship 2020 for their undergraduate studies at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus in Victoria, Australia.

Australian Education Minister Hon. Dan Tehan and Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin gave away the Destination Australia Scholarship at the Australian High Commission, New Delhi to the three students for their studies at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus in 2020.

Deakin University Vice-Chancellor Professor Iain Martin said the scholarships were aimed at attracting the best and brightest international students to study at Deakin in Warrnambool. "It's a fantastic recognition for Indian Education fraternity to earn scholarships and avail the opportunity to live and study at the reputed Australia's Deakin University, Warrnambool campus as the students would prove themselves as an asset for Indian Economy. Exemplary students like them are important to Indian Education Institutes to set as education role models representing India - Abroad and help enrich the learning experience of all students studying in India."

The trio said they were excited to receive the scholarships and be making the move to the seaside city while representing India abroad. They will each receive a $15,000 scholarship.

Gurrattan Singh Gaahlay said the scholarship would help him interact with others and get to know the culture and lifestyle in Warrnambool. He said he also hoped to complete work experience at hospitals in the district while in the city. "After completing my studies at Deakin, I would like to return to India as there is a lot of career opportunity in this field and I have a close bond with my family," Mr Gaahlay said.

Sandra Saju said she was looking forward to enjoying the area's natural beauty. "I intend to travel to Australia for quality education and return to India as a well-educated, experienced and professional nurse. Moreover, being a very social person, I am thrilled to be part of the close-knit community and get involved in the various clubs and activities which the campus offers to us. After graduation, I aspire to return home to practice as a nurse and lend a helping hand to those experiencing pain and suffering."

Chelsy Jose said she was excited about the opportunity to live in Warrnambool. "I hope to get involved in community activities whenever I can and contribute in my own small way," she said. "After completing my studies at Warrnambool, I hope to return to India to work at a government hospital or clinic in my home state and see more smiles on people's faces as a result of my service."

The aim of the Destination Australia Program is to attract and support international and domestic students to study in regional Australia, to grow and develop regional Australian tertiary education providers and offer students a high-quality learning experience.

