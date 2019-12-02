iMerit Technology Services Ranked Number 20 Fastest Growing Technology Company in Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019

iMerit Technology Services Pvt. Ltd, a leading data enrichment company operating in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning ecosystems, announced today that it ranked 20 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years.

iMerit CEO Radha Ramaswami Basu was thrilled to receive the honor and noted that she is quite pleased that iMerit continually improves upon its standing in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 year after year. "Our secret sauce is our advanced workforce whose performance is continuously enhanced by our multi-variant tooling processes," said Basu. "Technology is used to optimize every operational step that our organization and skilled workforce follows. In the fast-paced world of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, where new applications and use cases are rolled out every day, an agile, flexible process and workforce that can be quickly prepared for complex engagements is iMerit's biggest asset."

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director - Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "We congratulate iMerit on being one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India," said Sundar. "Attracting enough customers to attain such fast growth over three years makes a strong statement about the quality of a company's product and its leadership."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program: selection and qualifications

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India program, which was launched in 2005, is conducted by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (DTTILLP), and is part of a truly integrated Asia Pacific program recognising India's fastest growing and most dynamic technology businesses (public and private) and includes all areas of technology - from internet to biotechnology, from medical and scientific to computers/hardware. The program recognises the fastest growing technology companies in India based on their percentage revenue growth over the past three financial years.

About Deloitte India

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, 'what's different about Deloitte?' the answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it's in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte Globally has grown in scale and diversity - more than 263,900 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services yet our shared culture remains the same.

About iMerit

iMerit works with customers to enrich and label unstructured data to achieve the best results from their Machine Learning algorithms. iMerit's work powers advanced algorithms in machine learning, computer vision, natural language understanding, e-commerce, augmented reality and data analytics. The iMerit team of over 2,600 full-time staffers includes over 50% women. iMerit works on data for transformative technologies such as advancing cancer cell research, optimizing crop yields and training autonomous vehicles to understand their environment. The company drives social and economic change by tapping into an under-resourced talent pool and promoting digital inclusion.