US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street drops as U.S. factory activity contracts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Monday after data showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new order volumes slid to their lowest level since 2012.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity fell to 48.1 from 48.3 the month before. The reading was below expectations of 49.2 from a Reuters poll of 57 economists.

At 10:05 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 118.11 points, or 0.42%, at 27,933.30, and the S&P 500 was down 19.36 points, or 0.62%, at 3,121.62. The Nasdaq Composite was down 87.43 points, or 1.01%, at 8,578.04.

