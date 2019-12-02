MSMEs seek clarity on new export policy

Various associations representing MSME sector on Monday sought clarifications on the new merchandise trade policy as also on the new scheme of remission of duties on exports that will replace the present merchandise exports scheme from next year. The associations include the Chemexcil, Capexil, Plexconcil and Shefexil also urged the government to help develop the basic materials industry serving the infrastructure and construction sectors through focused policies such as relaxed FDI norms.

Additional DGFT Meeta Rajivlochan, addressing these association at the inaugural session of the three-day CapIndia summit here, said there is a huge opportunity to increase plastic exports as globally it is a USD 1-trillion business. "The plastic sector has grown by over 16 percent in FY19 to USD 19 billion but there is still more scope to grow our exports," she said, adding there is also scope for chemicals, plastics and petrochemicals to grow.

Plastic products from the country are exported to over 210 countries, and the industry, comprising over 50,000 units, employs over 5 million..

